Texas Rangers taking over investigation in police standoff in Mission

An hours-long overnight standoff in Mission ended with the death of a Sullivan City commissioner.

The Texas Rangers are now taking over the investigation. They'll decide who fired the shot that killed 39-year-old Gabriel Salinas.

Mission police say Salinas fired at officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call. Mission police say they had been called out to the home in the past.

According to the authorities, Salinas cut a woman. Her 4-year-old son was grazed in the head by a bullet.

“The 4-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries to his head and i believe one of his knees and he was released," said Mission Police Department Chief Robert Dominguez.

The boy's mom is still in the ICU in critical condition. She is expected to recover.











