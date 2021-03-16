Texas senators to visit Rio Grande Valley next Friday

File photo of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, left, and John Cornyn. Photo credit Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune

In response to the immigration surge at the southern border, U.S Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will lead a senate delegation tour in the Rio Grande Valley area on Friday, March 26.

According to a news release from Cruz’s office, the tour will include a roundtable with local stakeholders.

The release did not specify where in the Rio Grande Valley the senators will visit.

