Texas senators to visit Rio Grande Valley next Friday
In response to the immigration surge at the southern border, U.S Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will lead a senate delegation tour in the Rio Grande Valley area on Friday, March 26.
According to a news release from Cruz’s office, the tour will include a roundtable with local stakeholders.
The release did not specify where in the Rio Grande Valley the senators will visit.
PREVIOUS IMMIGRATION COVERAGE
- Brownsville: 210 migrants have tested positive for COVID-19
- Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center
- Biden administration mobilizes FEMA to help with influx of unaccompanied minors
- Sen. Cornyn, Rep. Cuellar visit border amid immigration surge
- Video shows dozens of migrants rafting across Rio Grande
- Children packed into Border Patrol tent for days on end
- Harlingen nonprofit prepares shelter for migrants