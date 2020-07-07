x

Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US

4 hours 11 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 July 07, 2020 3:07 PM July 07, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days