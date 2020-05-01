Texas Workforce Commission adjusts unemployment requirements

The Texas Workforce Commission announced new guidelines Thursday for people concerned about returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Texas, people who decline job offers can't normally collect unemployment benefits.

Many people, though, remain concerned about returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. To address those concerns, the state Workforce Commission announced new guidelines Thursday.

People who meet certain criteria may continue to collect unemployment benefits without returning to work.

Acceptable reasons for refusal to return to work include:

At High Risk: People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.





Household member at high risk: People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.





Diagnosed with COVID: The individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered.





Family member with COVID: Anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.





Quarantined: Individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.





Child care: Child’s school or daycare closed and no alternatives are available.





