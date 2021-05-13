Texas Workforce Commission warns of imposter sites, phishing

Credit: MGN Online

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) issued a warning about “cleverly designed” fake social media site and imposter emails made to look like they come from the agency.

Texans seeking unemployment benefits are warned not to send any personal information or transact any business unless through TWC’s unemployment insurance (UI) portal or Telecenters.

According to a news release, no authorized TWC representative will ever demand payment to expedite cases and TWC doe not solicit information like social security numbers through email.

TWC’s authorized social media accounts, used for disseminating information only, are the following:

Facebook @TexasWorkforceCommission

Twitter @TXWorkforce

LinkedIn @Texas Workforce Commission