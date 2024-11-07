The Valley’s first utility conference kicks off in McAllen

When Marie Leal says she knows of ways to conserve water and lower water bills, she said she’s often talking about new technology and methods that could be implemented in the near future.

These methods include xeriscaping, gardening without the need for constant watering.

“We will be able to pass it is on to the customers, and teach them and suggest ways and means on which to conserve water,” Leal, director of water and wastewater engineering at the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, said.

Leal has been able to learn about new grants to help pay for upgrades to their water and wastewater infrastructure Wednesday as part of the first ever Rio Grande Valley Utilities Conference in McAllen.

McAllen Public Utility General Manager Marco Vega organized the three-day conference. Vega said the conference is keeping the Valley’s future water supply in mind.

“We want to be very good stewards of the resources of water,” Vega said. “Communities need water, developments need water increased populations needs more water."

As the Valley grapples with low water reserves at Amistad and Falcon lakes, utility providers attending the conference are getting the latest training from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The conference concludes on Friday, Nov. 8.

Watch the video above for the full story.