Third person at ICE detention center in Port Isabel tests positive for coronavirus
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Tuesday that a third person at the Port Isabel detention center had tested positive for COVID-19.
A third person at the Port Isabel Service Processing Center — a 27-year-old citizen of Guatemala — tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Guatemalan citizen is the third person detained at Port Isabel to test positive for the virus.
The first person, a Mexican citizen, tested positive in early May. The second person, a citizen of Haiti, also tested positive in May.
As of May 31, a total of 754 people in ICE custody nationwide had tested positive for the virus, according to information published on the ICE website.
