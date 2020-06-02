x

Third person at ICE detention center in Port Isabel tests positive for coronavirus

By: Valerie Gonzalez

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Tuesday that a third person at the Port Isabel detention center had tested positive for COVID-19.

A third person at the Port Isabel Service Processing Center — a 27-year-old citizen of Guatemala — tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Guatemalan citizen is the third person detained at Port Isabel to test positive for the virus.

The first person, a Mexican citizen, tested positive in early May. The second person, a citizen of Haiti, also tested positive in May.

As of May 31, a total of 754 people in ICE custody nationwide had tested positive for the virus, according to information published on the ICE website.

