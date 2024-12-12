Thousands celebrate Virgen de Guadalupe at the San Juan Basilica

December 12 is a very important day to the Catholic faith as they celebrate La Virgin de Guadalupe.

The tradition goes back all the way to the year 1531 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Rio Grande Valley.

Catholics believe La Virgin De Guadalupe appeared on four occasions to an indigenous man by the name of Juan Diego on a hill in Mexico City.

A midnight mass kicked off the celebration at the Basilica of our Lady of San Juan del Valle. It will continue with several masses during the day.

Nearly 3,000 people are expected to visit to pay their respects. The first mass began at 6:30 a.m.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is considered the patron saint of Mexico and empress of the Americas. In her appearances to Juan Diego, she asked him to visit the bishop to ask him to build a temple in her honor.

The bishop demanded proof from Juan Diego and, in her last appearance, the Virgin told him to cut some roses in Tepeyac, which are impossible to get in December. When he opened the ayate to show the flowers, the engraved image of the Virgin appeared.

That last known appearance was on December 12 and that is why the date was chosen to celebrate.

Father Jorge Gomez says they will hold mass throughout the day.

"On the 12th with a 6:30 a.m. mass, 'Mananitas en Mas' in Spanish. Then we have the 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. mass that will be bilingual and the 7 p.m. mass is in Spanish. Throughout the day, we have food and Mexican candies and different things outside for our people," Father Gomez said.

Father Gomez says he loves to see Valley families come together to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe. Some of them even dress up their kids as Juan Diego.

There will also be performances by mariachis and matachines.