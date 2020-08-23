x

To stop drunken drivers, police step up traffic enforcement before Labor Day weekend

By: Yuridia Gonzalez

In an effort to stop drunken driving, law enforcement officers across the Rio Grande Valley will step up patrols during the lead-up to Labor Day weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation funds overtime for law enforcement officers through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

Officers will focus on traffic enforcement, with a special emphasis on drunken driving.

The enforcement period started Friday, Aug. 21, and ends on Friday, Sept. 7.

