To stop drunken drivers, police step up traffic enforcement before Labor Day weekend
In an effort to stop drunken driving, law enforcement officers across the Rio Grande Valley will step up patrols during the lead-up to Labor Day weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation funds overtime for law enforcement officers through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.
Officers will focus on traffic enforcement, with a special emphasis on drunken driving.
The enforcement period started Friday, Aug. 21, and ends on Friday, Sept. 7.
