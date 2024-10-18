Tony Lisauckis, former Channel 5 News director, dies

Tony Lisauckis, a former Channel 5 News director, died on Friday. Oct. 11.

Lisauckis is remembered as a man who helped launch the careers of so many journalists in the Channel 5 newsroom.

Lisauckis was the assistant news director under Rick Diaz, and he became news director after Rick retired.

Lisauckis is remembered as a stern but caring man, and people flourished under him.

Channel 5 News is recognizing a man who helped shape a generation of journalists.