Trail of Terror in Pharr kicks off today

The City of Pharr will be hosting their Halloween themed "Trail of Terror" event starting Monday.

The event will be held at the Vanguard Academy Nature and Birding Center in Pharr where tickets will be free.

The city is only allowing 60 tickets per day in an effort to reduce any COVID-19 cases.

The "Trail of Terror" will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30.

Watch the video for the full story.