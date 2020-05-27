Trial date set for Harlingen murder suspect who is possibly linked to San Benito case

Trial is set for a murder suspect in Harlingen. Anthony Eliff III pleaded not guilty to murder, choosing to skip his in-person arraignment due to the coronavirus.

Eliff is accused of killing 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia. He was found dead in his car February 6 with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Eliff’s trial date is set for September 21. He’s still under investigation in connection to a separate murder.

Elyn Loera’s remains were found in San Benito on February 11 after an anonymous tip was received the day before. According to San Benito investigators, her remains appeared to have been at the site near Business 77 and Lovett Road for several months. She was a Corpus Christi resident.

According to Loera’s mother, she came to the Rio Grande Valley to visit her boyfriend, Eliff.