Trial date set for murder-for-hire case in Brownsville

A trial date has been set for a man accused of hiring two other men to kill a woman in Brownsville.

Jose Rodriguez is accused of hiring Charly Torres and Jonathan Martinez to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020, according to the indictment against them.

Prosecutors say Adela Martinez was shot in the head with a firearm.

The three men were arrested last year.

“The state's very concerned about anybody getting out because we have other witnesses that are out there in this community that could be in jeopardy,” said Cameron County Assistant District Attorney Peter Gilman.

A trial is set to begin on April 3.