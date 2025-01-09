Trial for grandmother accused in Willacy County teen's death begins

The trial of the grandmother accused in the death of a Willacy County teen began Thursday.

Antonia Gonzalez is charged with murder and four counts of injury to a child in connection with 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.'s death in 2022.

In 2021, Jesse was taken to a local hospital with breath complications; he died a few days later. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.

Three people were arrested a year later, they were Antonia, Jesse's mother Sabrina Loredo, and Jesse's step-grandfather, Ruben Gonzalez. Ruben was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in August 2024 for his involvement.

During Antonia's trial, two people took the stand including the 911 dispatcher who answered the call from Jesse's mother and Jesse's special education teacher.

The jury was shown a video of Jesse in a Zoom class. Jesse had to attend class via Zoom due to Antonia and Sabrina claiming he had COVID. The teacher said Jesse looked like he had lost weight after not seeing him for a while, and claimed he had a scratch on his face.

The teacher also said Jesse appeared disoriented, and she became concerned for his well-being.

During opening statements, the defense said Antonia is guilty but not of murder, rather she is guilty of negligence, claiming she didn't know her grandson was going to die.

The defense said out of all the cases he has been involved in, this was the "most emotional and ugly."