Tribute set for local truck driver lost to COVID-19

It's a story becoming all too familiar in the Valley, another life lost to COVID-19.

Father of three, husband and truck driver for 20 years, Luis Alberto De La Garza, lost his battle to COVID-19 on Sunday after contracting the virus while traveling.

Laura Villarreal, a family friend, is asking for other truck drivers in the community to show their support for one of their own.

As the family is getting ready to say their final goodbyes, Villarreal hopes that fellow truck drivers will shine their lights for De La Garza at his service.

The service will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 24, at the Kreidler Funeral Home, located at 314 north 10th Street in McAllen.

Villarreal said anyone who would like to show support for the family is welcome to attend. Those who drive a big rig or large truck will be asked to shine their truck lights and honk the horn for De La Garza.