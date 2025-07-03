Trump's tax bill protested outside Monica De La Cruz's office in McAllen

Protestors gathered outside Monica De La Cruz's office Wednesday in McAllen urging her to cote against President Donald Trump’s spending bill.

According to the Associated Press, the bill would extend and make permanent various individual and business tax breaks from Trump's first term, plus temporarily add new ones he promised during the 2024 campaign.

This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year. In all, the legislation contains about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over 10 years.

The bill also provides about $350 billion for defense and Trump's immigration crackdown. That will be paid for with cuts to Medicaid and food assistance. The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will add about $3.3 trillion to the federal debt over the coming decade.

“We do not agree with budget cuts to the programs that feed the people in our country that need it the most,” protestor Elizabeth Rodriguez said. “We want more resources, we need more resources here in the Rio Grande Valley."

The bill is currently being debated at the U.S. House of Representatives.