Two in custody following police chase that ended near Mercedes

A 25-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he led police on a chase with a child in the vehicle he was driving.

Edward Resendez is accused of being the driver who led police on a Wednesday night chase that ended near Mercedes, according to the Edcouch Police Department.

One other adult in the vehicle is also in custody.

The chase started in Edcouch on Lackland Street near Mile 3 Road when police responded to a disturbance in the area.

One of the individuals was spotted with a gun, police added.

Both individuals are expected to be charged in connection with the case on Thursday.

The child was not hurt in the incident, police added.