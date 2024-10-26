Two people arrested after crack cocaine and marijuana found in Harlingen home

Two men were arrested after a Wednesday drug bust at a Harlingen home led to the discovery of crack cocaine and marijuana, according to a news release.

This was the second time in six months police raided the home and found narcotics there, according to a Friday news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Curtis Avenue and seized 88.5 grams of crack cocaine and .41 ounces of marijuana, the news release stated.

Gamaliel Sauceda and Michael Sauceda were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the bust, according to the release.

According to the release, Gamaliel Sauceda was arrested in May 2024 after law enforcement officers seized 110 grams of crack cocaine and 1.05 ounces of marijuana during a drug bust at that same residence.

Both men were each given bonds of $30,000.