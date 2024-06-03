Two people charged in deadly Brownsville shooting

An 18-year-old and a juvenile were charged following a deadly shooting outside a barbershop, according to the Brownsville Police Department,

Jose Luis Ibarra is jailed on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and forgery in connection with the shooting, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

The minor was not identified.

According to Luna, the men were charged in connection with the shooting death of Angel Montoya, 22.

Brownsville police officers responded to a report of a male subject shot at the Hometown Barbershop, located at 2500 East University Blvd., according to the release.

According to Luna, Montoya was at the parking lot allegedly selling a firearm when he was shot and the suspects fled the scene.

Montoya was able to run inside the barbershop, where he collapsed. He died at the hospital, Luna said.

The shooting triggered a temporary shelter in place order at the nearby UTRGV campus.

The suspect vehicle was located and police detained three individuals — including Ibarra and the juvenile.

Bond for Ibarra was set at $3.55 million.

The investigation into the shooting continues, Luna said.