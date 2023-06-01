Two people dead following vehicle crash involving tractor trailer in La Joya

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a small passenger car and tractor trailer in La Joya.

The crash occurred on FM 2221 and Mile 3 at around 5 a.m. Thursday. La Joya police lieutenant Manuel Casas says the passenger car was traveling northbound while the tractor trailer was heading south.

Casas says the victims of the crash have been identified as 39-year-old Tony Orlando Lopez from Weslaco and 25-year-old Jose Antonio Carbajal from Sullivan City, they were both in the passenger car.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was checked out at the scene, but had no injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash. La Joya police is investigating and the Department of Public Safety is assisting with reconstructing the crash.