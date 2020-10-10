Two students at IDEA Academy in Edinburg test positive for COVID-19

In a statement by IDEA Academy in Edinburg, IDEA has been alerted that two siblings from IDEA Edinburg have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we asked the staff members and students who were in contact with these students to quarantine for 14 days.

IDEA Academy in Edinburg has decided to remain open and will be sanitizing classrooms where the siblings might have been in.

