Two Valley men sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

Two Rio Grande Valley men have been sentenced for drug and money laundering conspiracies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Luis Ortiz III, 43, from Mission, and Rodolfo Hernandez Ramos, 44, from Los Fresnos, entered their pleas to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics and also conspiracy to launder drug money in the form of bulk U.S. currency between July 1, 2014, and March 19, 2019, according to the attorney's office.

Ortiz pleaded guilty on June 21, 2019, and Ramos entered his plea on Aug. 9, 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Ramos was ordered to serve 11 years in federal prison and Ortiz was ordered to serve 8 years in federal prison.

The investigation focused on a group of narcotic distributors in the Valley and those who smuggled those drugs into the United States from Mexico. The drugs were smuggled in passenger vehicles, large trucks and dropped from an aircraft, according to the attorney's office.

The attorney's office said Ramos and Ortiz operated stash houses in Mexico to prepare the drugs for shipment into the U.S. They were also responsible for transporting drug money back to South Texas for delivery to narcotic suppliers.

Ramos has been in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. Ortiz was out on bond and will voluntarily surrender at a later date.