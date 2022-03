Two-vehicle crash in Willacy County closes portions of Highway 186

Credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office / FACEBOOK

First responders are on the scene of a major two-vehicle crash on State Highway 186 and FM 1425 in Willacy County Monday afternoon.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, the roadway closed off at Highway 186 and FM 1834 and also at Highway 186 and FM 1761.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.