TxDOT begins road improvement project on South Padre Island
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers in South Padre Island of lane reductions due to nighttime milling and paving work for the next few weeks.
According to a news release, TxDOT crews are working on Park Road 100 between the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and Orca Circle through Feb. 14, 2025.
The project started on Tuesday, Dec, 3.
Crews will be present within the project limits Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on those days.
“Drivers should anticipate lane reductions and are advised to slow down and stay alert to keep everyone safe in the work zone,” the news release stated.
More News
News Video
-
New public health clinic to address growing population in western Hidalgo County
-
La Joya police seeking burglary suspect
-
Hidalgo County judge confirms new courthouse passes occupancy inspection
-
Weslaco police chief resigns
-
Sharyland ISD student facing criminal charges following social media post with decoy...
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...
-
RGV High School Basketball: December 3, 2024
-
UTRGV volleyball gearing up for NIVC tournament
-
Whitmore, Williams, and Nowell catch fire in Vipers clutch win over Blue