TxDOT begins road improvement project on South Padre Island

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers in South Padre Island of lane reductions due to nighttime milling and paving work for the next few weeks.

According to a news release, TxDOT crews are working on Park Road 100 between the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and Orca Circle through Feb. 14, 2025.

The project started on Tuesday, Dec, 3.

Crews will be present within the project limits Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on those days.

“Drivers should anticipate lane reductions and are advised to slow down and stay alert to keep everyone safe in the work zone,” the news release stated.