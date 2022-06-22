TxDOT crews continue widening Highway 107 east of Edinburg

Those whose daily commute takes them east of Edinburg through Highway 107 will continue to see construction in the area.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are widening the highway to three lanes in both directions from U.S. 281 to FM 493 in La Blanca.

Once complete, Highway 107 will have six lanes and a raised center median to help traffic flow and ease congestion.

The project is not expected to be complete until the end of 2024.