TXDOT crews to begin resurfacing State Highway 107

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing State Highway 107 between 2061 and 10th Avenue in Edinburg Sunday.

Crews are expected to work in the evening and overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect some lane reduction and delays during those times.

The project is expected to be completed by March 9.