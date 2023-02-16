TxDOT holds public meeting on proposed road expansion project in Donna

If approved, a new project with the Texas Department of Transportation would expand one of the busiest streets in Donna.

The proposed project would expand FM 1423/Val Verde road from two to up to six lanes from State High 107 to Business 83.

The project would cover eight miles, and impact 23 residences and 14 buildings in the area.

Sonia Brooks lives near that road in Donna. She said she’s worried expanding the road could mean more traffic and more crashes.

“I really don't think it's a good idea because of the situation of that's already happened,” Brooks said.

As part of the project, TxDOT would also have to acquire .33 acres from a nearby elementary school.

