U.S. and Mexico sign agreement to preserve Amistad Dam

The United States and Mexico signed an agreement for a project to preserve the structural safety of Amistad Dam, according to a news release.

The project will create a cutoff wall reinforce the Mexican portion of the dam’s earthen embankment in areas impacted by sinkholes and seepage, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Amistad Dam is located on the Rio Grande, approximately 12 miles north of Del Rio. The dam began operations in 1969 and its primary purpose is water storage, the news release added. It also is used for flood control, electricity generation, fishing and recreational activities, and serves as an international port of entry. It is operated and maintained jointly by both sections of IBWC.

“More sinkholes and seepage have been detected on the Mexican side of the dam. Drought conditions and historically low storage levels have made it easier to detect these issues,” the news release added. “To date, a total of 55 sinkholes have been identified.”

The cost of the project will be split between the U.S. and Mexican governments.