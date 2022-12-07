U.S. Border Patrol agent dies following ATV accident near Mission
A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol.
The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
The agent was found unresponsive by fellow agents, who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS services.
The agent was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release stated.
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz released the following statement:
"The death of an agent who dies while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time."
