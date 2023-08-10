UPDATE: Wildfire near Granjeno 60% contained, mayor says residents can return to the city

This story has been updated throughout.

Fire crews from surrounding cities are working to battle a Thursday blaze near the city of Granjeno that's affecting 950 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is believed to have started at around 10 a.m.

Voluntary evacuations were in effect due to the fire, but Granjeno Mayor Yvette Cabrera said at 6 p.m. that the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management said it was safe for residents to return home.

The office of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal assisted with the evacuations.

The city of Mission offered shelter to those affected by the fire at the city's parks and recreation building, located at 721 Bryan Rd.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to the city of McAllen, 24 migrants who were being held at the nearby Anzalduas Park were moved to the Catholic Charities Respite Center.

The nearby Anzalduas International Bridge remains open, according to a bridge official.