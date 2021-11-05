US, Mexico Program Leads to Cartel Leader’s Arrest

EDINBURG – The first apprehension using a program on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border took place over the weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol partnered with the state of Tamaulipas to make Mexican streets safer by opening up a hotline for people to report suspicious criminal activity.

The Prosperity and Security campaign, which started in June, helped law enforcement arrest top Gulf Cartel leader Luis Miguel Gonzalez Mercado, also known as Flaco Sierra, on Saturday.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke to the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector chief about their efforts to combat criminal activity in the U.S. and in Mexico.

