UTRGV announces $1M scholarship for clinical teaching program

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced a $1 million scholarship for students in the school's clinical teaching program, Monday.

Officials said the new scholarship, funded by the Van Burkleo family, is one of the largest donations UTRGV's College of Education has ever received.

"Education was so important to my parents, and giving to the community was so important to my parents," Co-Founder of the Van Burkleo Scholarship Terry Van Burkleo said. "We hope this bridges a little gap for them and gets them over the hump, and they can start their careers like my parents did in the Rio Grande Valley."

Officials said the university has begun selecting Van Burkleo scholars.