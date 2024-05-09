Brownsville officer involved in overnight shooting released from hospital
A Brownsville officer who was shot in the line of duty Wednesday night has been released from the hospital.
The shooting happened on Coahuila Court. Officers were called to the residence about a door that was left open. Authorities said when the officers reached the front door, someone inside shot a firearm and struck an officer in the chest.
The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police say the protective gear the officer was wearing helped saved his life.
Police haven't yet released the identity of the person who shot the police officer.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Point Isabel ISD prepares ahead of hurricane season
-
Smart Living: Push for HIV-positive organ transplants
-
Brownsville officer shot, hospitalized in the line of duty
-
Thursday, May 9, 2024: Very hot afternoon, temps in the 100s
-
Alamo man pleads guilty to murder in deadly 2019 attempted robbery
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South's Yezenia Perez signs with OLLU Softball
-
Harlingen's Jazmine Thompson goes for gold at Track & Field State Meet
-
Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball
-
St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signs to UIW Track & Field
-
Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess