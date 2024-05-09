Brownsville officer involved in overnight shooting released from hospital

A Brownsville officer who was shot in the line of duty Wednesday night has been released from the hospital.

The shooting happened on Coahuila Court. Officers were called to the residence about a door that was left open. Authorities said when the officers reached the front door, someone inside shot a firearm and struck an officer in the chest.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police say the protective gear the officer was wearing helped saved his life.

Police haven't yet released the identity of the person who shot the police officer.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.