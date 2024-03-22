x

UTRGV announces new name for Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family

2 hours 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 10:16 PM March 21, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

UTRGV's newly acquired stadium now has a new name. The announcement came earlier today in a press conference. The stadium is now named the "Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium." The couple own the Bert Ogden Auto Group. They hope their 20 million-dollar donation to UTRGV will help the Vaquero culture flourish for generations to come. Watch video above for more:

