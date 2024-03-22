UTRGV announces new name for Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
UTRGV's newly acquired stadium now has a new name. The announcement came earlier today in a press conference. The stadium is now named the "Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium." The couple own the Bert Ogden Auto Group. They hope their 20 million-dollar donation to UTRGV will help the Vaquero culture flourish for generations to come. Watch video above for more:
