UTRGV athletics director named Edinburg Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year

UTRGV Director Chasse Conque of Athletics was named the 2024 Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year, according to a news release from the university.

During Conque’s first five years at UTRGV, he’s helped increase attendance across all sports by about 60%, according to the release.

Conque has also helped the university generate an unprecedented $24.5 million in revenue, the release added. He’s also overseeing more than $160 million in facility enhancements within his department.

According to the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce website, Bert Ogden Auto Group Vice President of Marketing Marsha Green was named 2024 Woman of the Year.

Green has worked in the automotive industry for 36 years, 27 of them at Bert Ogden.

Green is expected to retire from her role in December.

Both individuals will be honored at an awards banquet set for Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Tickets are available online.