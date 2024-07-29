UTRGV Athletics to limit football season ticket sales to 6,000

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that season tickets for the football season will be limited to 6,000.

"UTRGV is hard at work to ensure the Rio Grande Valley community has the best game day experience possible. As a part of that process, it has been determined that limiting season ticket deposits to 6,000 will be necessary to accommodate enough seats for season ticket holders, UTRGV students, the marching band, the player pass list, and the visiting team pass list," a spokesperson for the athletic department said.

There have already been 4,300 season ticket deposits, which means there are less than 1,700 left.

For more information, contact the UTRGV Athletics staff at (956) 665-4069 or through email at tickets@utrgv.edu.