UTRGV enhances security measures for gubernatorial debate

Safety was a priority Friday at UTRGV, the site of the state’s only gubernatorial debate.

Multiple police officers were seen patrolling campus grounds on and by car.

A UTRGV spokesperson said multiple law enforcement agencies and private security details for both candidates worked together to provide security.

“We have heightened our security,” UTRGV AVP for Marketing and Communications Patrick Gonzales said. “Our police department has enlisted the help of other state and local law enforcement agencies and they are working together to ensure this safe and secure environment."

Officials said there was no need to shut down major roads to secure the area.

The UTRGV Police Department also blocked off the entrance of the performing arts building where the debate was held.