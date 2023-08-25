UTRGV Marching Band prepping for fall debut

UTRGV’s first ever Vaquero marching band is getting ready for their fall semester.

All 150 UTRGV students enrolled in the program met together this week for the first time as part of a workshop series in the university’s Brownsville and Edinburg campuses.

UTRGV freshman Paul Ferris said he played the trombone during his high school's marching band and thought he would never march again because he graduated during the pandemic.

When he saw the UTRGV Marching Band program was accepting applicants, Ferris said he signed up to represent his school and be part of something that would continue for years.

“Being in front of the crowd again, being able to represent the university and be able to show the next level to up-and-coming students, that's what I’m most excited for,” Ferris said.

The university said the UTRGV Vaqueros Marching Band is hoping to have their first performance in October.