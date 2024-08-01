UTRGV partnering with Stars Scholarship Fund to increase behavioral health professionals

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is teaming up with the Stars Scholarship Fund to increase the number of behavioral health professionals in the Valley.

The announcement was made at the UTRGV Institute of Neuroscience in Harlingen. The goal is to hire more social workers and substance abuse professionals to better serve patients.

The funds will help cover exam fees for licensed clinical social work students.