UTRGV receives railway safety grant

9 hours 33 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, March 11 2023 Mar 11, 2023 March 11, 2023 8:03 PM March 11, 2023 in News - Local

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will receive $10 million over the next five years.

UTRGV received a federal grant to focus on rail safety, the university announced.

The money comes a several train derailments have occurred in the last few weeks nationwide.

One in Ohio involved toxic chemicals being released.

UTRGV college of engineering and computer science professor Constantine Tarawneh said the grant will help with research and community engagement.

“We’re doing research that's impacting the nation, especially now with the recent derailments,” Tarawneh said. “We are the leader in basically research that can help mitigate some of these derailments."

The university will get $2 million per year over the next five years.

