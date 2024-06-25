UTRGV unveils incentives for graduate students
A newly-announced UTRGV effort is offering graduate students up to $2,000 for the new school year.
The new initiative will award funds to incoming graduate students only who are admitted and enrolled by July 31 and are already enrolled in six credit hours each in the fall 2024 and spring 2025 semesters.
According to the news release, graduate students will be awarded $1,000 per semester, contingent on 6 credit hours enrollment. New accelerated online program students can receive $500 per module in fall and spring.
For more information, contact the UTRGV Graduate Recruitment team at gradrecruitment@utrgv.edu or call 1-833-887-4843.
More News
News Video
-
DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges
-
Prescription Health: Early detection of mild cognitive impairment
-
Made in the 956: Jessica Cabrera of Mount Calvary Christian Church
-
Former Roma city employee sentenced after smuggling migrants in work vehicle
-
State advocacy group turns in petition to change McAllen city charter
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview