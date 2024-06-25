UTRGV unveils incentives for graduate students

A newly-announced UTRGV effort is offering graduate students up to $2,000 for the new school year.

The new initiative will award funds to incoming graduate students only who are admitted and enrolled by July 31 and are already enrolled in six credit hours each in the fall 2024 and spring 2025 semesters.

According to the news release, graduate students will be awarded $1,000 per semester, contingent on 6 credit hours enrollment. New accelerated online program students can receive $500 per module in fall and spring.

For more information, contact the UTRGV Graduate Recruitment team at gradrecruitment@utrgv.edu or call 1-833-887-4843.