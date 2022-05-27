Uvalde shooting timeline

Investigators continue to face tough questions about the response to a Tuesday shooting at an elementary in the city of Uvalde that killed 21 people.

In a timeline provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday, officials said it took 16 minutes for the city’s police department to attempt to enter the school.

Parents are saying that’s not what happened.

"I told one of the officers myself if they didn't want to go in there, let me borrow a gun and a vest to go in there myself, to handle it up,” parent Victor Luna said. “And they told me ‘No.’”

At least one Texas congressman is calling for an FBI investigation into the timeline of the police response.

