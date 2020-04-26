Valley bicycle shop owner spotlights safety tips as sales rise amid pandemic

Bicycle sales are on the rise in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. As more riders hit the streets, it’s important to know how to share the road.

Experts say cyclists should wear lights to warn drivers when riding, both at night and day.

Jesus Mendiola, owner of Trek Bike Service and Gear in Mission, says cyclist also need to find a helmet that fits comfortably and should wear bright colored clothing.

Mendiola says people should ride in the same direction as traffic, on a bike lane or shoulder, and not on sidewalks.

