Valley blood bank asking for donations

A Rio Grande Valley blood bank is pushing for more people to get out and donate.

Officials with Vitalant say they're experiencing about a 30 percent drop in blood donations and while there isn't a shortage of blood, they still want to be stocked in case their supply runs low.

There's a drop of donors every year during the summer months, since people travel and schools that host blood drives are closed; 60 percent of blood donations come from high schools.

Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager Ali Arredondo says local hospitals are asking for more blood because accidents increase during the summer.

"We usually carry about a 14-day supply of blood here in our office... So, if something happens, a national disaster or a mass of shooting or something, we can use that blood up in one day or two days," Arredondo said.

One blood donation can help save three adults or up to six babies. About 70 percent of the Valley is eligible to donate blood, but less than three percent actually donate.

Anthony Longoria is a regular blood donor, and he knows first hand the importance of donating.

"I have friends that have medical issues, so I see them struggling with it all the time, so I come in as often as I can, and I'm always here trying to give back," Longoria said.

All blood types are always needed, but right now, there is a high demand for type O, the universal blood type.

Officials say it doesn't take more than 20 minutes to donate.

Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive on Friday at Main Event in Pharr beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.