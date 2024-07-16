x

Valley Border Patrol agents find two unaccompanied children from Honduras near the Rio Grande

1 hour 57 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 10:56 AM July 16, 2024 in News

Two children were found near the Rio Grande traveling alone, according to the Border Patrol agents from Rio Grande City.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the children, ages 2 and 4 years old, are siblings and are from Honduras.

The children were medically evaluated and transported to the Donna Centralized Processing Center. To date, the Rio Grande Valley has encountered a total of 21,000 unaccompanied children this fiscal year.

