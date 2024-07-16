Valley Border Patrol agents find two unaccompanied children from Honduras near the Rio Grande
Two children were found near the Rio Grande traveling alone, according to the Border Patrol agents from Rio Grande City.
Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the children, ages 2 and 4 years old, are siblings and are from Honduras.
Unaccompanied Children - Yesterday, #RGV Sector Border Patrol agents from Rio Grande City (RGC) encountered two unaccompanied children, ages 2 and 4, near the Rio Grande River. Agents determined that the children, were siblings, traveling alone. Both children from Honduras pic.twitter.com/KcXtOX8DPP— Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) July 16, 2024
The children were medically evaluated and transported to the Donna Centralized Processing Center. To date, the Rio Grande Valley has encountered a total of 21,000 unaccompanied children this fiscal year.
