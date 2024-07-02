Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity

mgnonline.com

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cities handing out sandbags are listed below:

Hidalgo County

Alamo

Alamo City Hall, 420 North Tower Road

Public Works Department, 803 South Tower Road

Monday through Friday (Closed on July 4, regular schedule resumes on July 5)

Tickets will be available at city hall for elderly and disable residents who will need assistance.

Cameron County

Cameron County has several distribution sites for residents. Sandbags are pre-filled and ready for pickup.

The sandbag distribution locations are:

• Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville

• Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville

• Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito

• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria

Residents may pick up six sandbags per household on Wednesday, July 3, from 8 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

City of Brownsville

July 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fronton Warehouse, 298 McNair Family Drive

Pulic Works Office Building C, 6035 Jaime J. Zapata

For Brownsville residents only, must bring ID and utility bill. Six sandbags per family and commercial businesses, while supplies last.

City of Primera

July 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Primera City Hall, 22893 Stuart Place Road

For Primera residents only, please provide an ID and the latest water bill. Limit four bags per residence. Sandbags will be distributed until supplies last.

Please contact Primera City Hall at 956-423-9654 for further information.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.