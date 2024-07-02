Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity
Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Gulf of Mexico.
Cities handing out sandbags are listed below:
Hidalgo County
Alamo
Alamo City Hall, 420 North Tower Road
Public Works Department, 803 South Tower Road
Monday through Friday (Closed on July 4, regular schedule resumes on July 5)
Tickets will be available at city hall for elderly and disable residents who will need assistance.
Cameron County
Cameron County has several distribution sites for residents. Sandbags are pre-filled and ready for pickup.
The sandbag distribution locations are:
• Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville
• Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville
• Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito
• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria
Residents may pick up six sandbags per household on Wednesday, July 3, from 8 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.
City of Brownsville
July 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fronton Warehouse, 298 McNair Family Drive
Pulic Works Office Building C, 6035 Jaime J. Zapata
For Brownsville residents only, must bring ID and utility bill. Six sandbags per family and commercial businesses, while supplies last.
City of Primera
July 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Primera City Hall, 22893 Stuart Place Road
For Primera residents only, please provide an ID and the latest water bill. Limit four bags per residence. Sandbags will be distributed until supplies last.
Please contact Primera City Hall at 956-423-9654 for further information.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
News Video
-
City of Port Mansfield receives $15.9 million funding to deepen port
-
Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza holds grand reopening in Harlingen
-
Driver in deadly 18-wheeler crash in Mission identified
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 2, 2024
-
Edinburg resident identified as Florida fugitive arraigned on drug charges
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach