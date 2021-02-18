Valley Citrus Grower Expects Issues Selling Product through Holidays

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley citrus farmer is expecting to have a hard time selling his product over the holidays.

McAllen citrus grower Fred Karle says the recent weather conditions hurt his harvest.

"Christmas is a good time for marketing fruit and it's been a traditional thing for years and years,” says Karle. "I don't think it's going to be as good as last year. We had a great year last year. It's going to be more challenging this year."

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the president of Texas Citrus Mutual, Dale Murden.

He says gift fruit is a major seasonal industry in the Valley – this week kicks off the prime season for gift fruit sales.

"Small fruit is always a concern this time of year. You want the bigger fruit for the gift pack. I think it's there, obviously concerned,” he says.

He explains the smaller grapefruit will actually benefit from the recent drizzly weather.

