Valley congressman accuses Vice President Kamala Harris of failing to secure U.S. border

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar is not happy with how President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have handled immigration and border security.

Cuellar recently voted in favor of a congressional resolution that accused Harris of failing to secure the border.

Cuellar represents Starr County in Washington, and he says he's pushed the Biden-Harris Administration to do something about the border for years, but no one moved until last month.

"Why did we have to go through this three and a half years of large numbers of people coming through the border? The problem is they never listen to people on the border," Cuellar said. "All I was doing was speaking on behalf of my border communities."

Cuellar is a Democrat and was asked if he plans to support Harris if she becomes their party's presidential nominee.

"I'm focusing on my race, but again I support Democrats from the top to the bottom," Cuellar said.

Harris is the front-runner for the nomination. She is expected to officially accept the nomination next month.