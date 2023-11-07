Valley counties expect high turnout on Election Day

Valley election officials are hoping for a good turnout during Election Day.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

"We do have 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said. "We have mayoral candidates, city council members."

In Cameron County, 10,626 voted early and in Hidalgo County, more than 24,000 people voted early. The Hidalgo County Elections Department says it's a significant spike in interest.

"Back in 2021, when we had our last constitutional amendment election, we had a total of 14,280 people vote in person. Now, in comparison to this year's," Salinas said. "We had a total of 24,296."

This year, one difference is voters will decide on property tax cuts for homeowners and businesses.