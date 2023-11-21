Valley dancers set to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two teens from the Rio Grande Valley are set to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Vanessa Mireles and Clara Gracia said they’ve been pirouetting together since they were just three years old.

The two were chosen to perform in the parade during a dance camp this past summer.

“I was thrilled that I could go to New York, especially with a friend that I've known since I was a baby,” Gracia, a junior at Harlingen South High School, said.

They go to different schools, but the girls still dance together.

“She's been there for me like for everything, Mireles said, adding that performing in the parade with her friend is “more special to me because I've known Clara for years, since we were babies."

For both girls, performing at the parade is more than just about dancing, it’s about representing the Valley on the big stage.

